Local farmer wins inaugural soil competition

On the edge of Dallas and Wilcox counties, about seven miles from Minter in the town of Furman, ... Read more | Add your comment

Factory workers walk out over COVID-19 cases

A group of American Apparel employees walked out of the factory Thursday in protest after rumors that a ... Read more | Add your comment

3 Selma A.M.E. Zion Churches donate pizzas to Park Place

Three A.M.E. Zion Churches in Selma donated several boxes of pizza to the staff at Park Place Nursing ... Read more | Add your comment

Ivey: No change yet to current order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced during a press conference Tuesday, before a small gathering of reporters at the ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Despite a slow in sales, local dealerships offer service, deals

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a myriad of local businesses has been affected – everyone from restaurants to retail spaces have seen a dip ... Read more | Add your comment

by Brannon Cahela.

News

U.S. Chamber announces ‘Save Small Business Fund’

On Wednesday, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced they have launched the launch of the Save Small Business Fund, a grant program to provide ... Read more | Add your comment

by Brannon Cahela.

News

New coronavirus relief package signed into law

After clearing the U.S. Senate earlier this week, the Interim Emergency Coronavirus Relief Package, the fourth COVID-19 response package passed by Congress, cleared the U.S. ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:22 am

News

Perry County remains low with COVID-19 cases

Perry County continues to have a low count on COVID-19 cases. As of noon Saturday, Perry County has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 despite a ... Read more

by James Jones, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:06 am

News

Hollie: Biggest job is finding ‘normal’ again

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a litany of unexpected consequences, not least of which has been the financial and legal concerns of Alabama’s ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:08 pm

News

District Attorney Michael Jackson announces recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, District Attorney Michael Jackson announced that this upcoming week is generally marked with activities in individual communities ... Read more

by Brannon Cahela, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:50 pm

Sports

Mollette misses opportunity to finish baseball career at SHS

The COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended Amarian Mollette’s baseball career at Selma High School. When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closing of K-12 schools statewide because ... Read more

by James Jones, Thursday, April 23, 2020 8:48 am

News

City of Orrville battling through COVID-19

Orrville Mayor Louvenia Lumpkin said the city is successfully battling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumpkin said she’s followed the guidelines set by Gov. Kay Ivey ... Read more

by James Jones, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:16 pm

Sports

Taylor Green cherishes memories of Meadowview Christian School

Taylor Green envisioned spending her final year at Meadowview Christian School adding to her collection of memories. Green’s plan ended on March 13 when Gov. ... Read more

by James Jones, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:08 am

News

Fulford: No more warnings for illegal gatherings

Selma Police Department (SPD) Chief Kenta Fulford stated during a Tuesday teleconference hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Coronavirus Community Coalition, an informal collective of local ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:03 am

News

COA Food Pantry open Wednesday

The Christian Outreach Alliance (COA) Food Pantry will be distributing food to the needy of Dallas County on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to ... Read more

by Brannon Cahela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:45 am

News

Cancer Care Center of Selma set to open in May

This May, Southeast Physician Network will open Cancer Care Center of Selma in the Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) tower facility. According to Practice Manager ... Read more

by Brannon Cahela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:04 am

News

Thomas: Early opening may cause ‘second wave’

Earlier this week, many Americans began to receive stimulus checks as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The checks ... Read more

by Brannon Cahela, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:45 am

Sports

Bryant Gordon pulling double duty during senior year

Bryant Gordon is wearing many hats during his senior year. Gordon attends Selma High School and is in the dual enrollment program at Wallace Community ... Read more

by James Jones, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:46 am

News

Council bemoans incomplete work orders, talks hazard pay

The Selma City Council met via teleconference Monday for its first work session since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most city gatherings and ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Monday, April 20, 2020 7:45 pm

News

Mayor seeks pay raise for 26 city employees

The COVID-19 pandemic still raging in Alabama has left countless victims in its wake and local governments are surely among them – as businesses have ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Monday, April 20, 2020 7:45 pm

News

Judge revokes bond for Selma suspect

A Selma man’s bond was revoked this week from a previous drug charge. Dallas County Circuit Court Judge Don McMillan revoked the bond of Melvin ... Read more

by James Jones, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:50 pm

Sports

Sister Act: Jones, Kauffman share close, family bond

KaLee Jones and Kenley Kauffman are more than just senior athletes at Morgan Academy. Jones and Kauffman are also step sisters who always support each ... Read more

by James Jones, Monday, April 20, 2020 8:58 am

News

Cahaba Medical Care to hold COVID-19 testing Saturday in Uniontown

Cahaba Medical Care will have a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Saturday at the Dollar General Parking Lot in Uniontown. Testing times will be held from ... Read more

by James Jones, Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:40 pm

News

As unemployment grows, leaders eye reopening

The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) released its latest unemployment figures for the state Friday, showing that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, up ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Friday, April 17, 2020 5:47 pm

News

McCormack: County ‘has done pretty well’ during pandemic

Local leaders and citizens were alarmed Wednesday when confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County jumped to 21, with two reported deaths from the illness, ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Friday, April 17, 2020 5:46 pm

News

Selma Housing Authority Main office closed to public

The Selma Housing Authority has closed its main office to the public until further notice. ”The well-being of our residents is of utmost importance to ... Read more

by James Jones, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:51 pm

Sports

Dallas County High School senior a ‘Jill of all Trades’

LaTia Horton is considered one of the top female athletes in Dallas County. The senior played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Hornets until ... Read more

by James Jones, Friday, April 17, 2020 8:55 am

News

Plantersville man killed in accident

A Plantersville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Bibb County. Lance Eugene Jones, 45, was killed when the 2016 Mack 600 ... Read more

by James Jones, Friday, April 17, 2020 8:23 am

News

WCCS uniquely prepared to teach amid quarantine

The current coronavirus crisis has left school systems across the nation scrambling to figure out how they will educate students who are no longer allowed ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:37 pm

News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Dallas County

A number of new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dallas County, which had held strong at around 14 cases for several days, Wednesday – ... Read more

by Adam Powell, Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:35 pm

News

Library keeps serving via curbside

Though the Selma-Dallas County Public Library had to close its doors to the public nearly a month ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ... Read more

by Brannon Cahela, Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:02 pm

