News
U.S. Chamber announces ‘Save Small Business Fund’
On Wednesday, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced they have launched the launch of the Save Small Business Fund, a grant program to provide ...
On the edge of Dallas and Wilcox counties, about seven miles from Minter in the town of Furman, ...
A group of American Apparel employees walked out of the factory Thursday in protest after rumors that a ...
Three A.M.E. Zion Churches in Selma donated several boxes of pizza to the staff at Park Place Nursing ...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced during a press conference Tuesday, before a small gathering of reporters at the ...
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a myriad of local businesses has been affected – everyone from restaurants to retail spaces have seen a dip ...
After clearing the U.S. Senate earlier this week, the Interim Emergency Coronavirus Relief Package, the fourth COVID-19 response package passed by Congress, cleared the U.S. ...
Perry County continues to have a low count on COVID-19 cases. As of noon Saturday, Perry County has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 despite a ...
The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a litany of unexpected consequences, not least of which has been the financial and legal concerns of Alabama’s ...
In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, District Attorney Michael Jackson announced that this upcoming week is generally marked with activities in individual communities ...
The COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended Amarian Mollette’s baseball career at Selma High School. When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closing of K-12 schools statewide because ...
Orrville Mayor Louvenia Lumpkin said the city is successfully battling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumpkin said she’s followed the guidelines set by Gov. Kay Ivey ...
Taylor Green envisioned spending her final year at Meadowview Christian School adding to her collection of memories. Green’s plan ended on March 13 when Gov. ...
Selma Police Department (SPD) Chief Kenta Fulford stated during a Tuesday teleconference hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Coronavirus Community Coalition, an informal collective of local ...
The Christian Outreach Alliance (COA) Food Pantry will be distributing food to the needy of Dallas County on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to ...
This May, Southeast Physician Network will open Cancer Care Center of Selma in the Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) tower facility. According to Practice Manager ...
Earlier this week, many Americans began to receive stimulus checks as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The checks ...
Bryant Gordon is wearing many hats during his senior year. Gordon attends Selma High School and is in the dual enrollment program at Wallace Community ...
The Selma City Council met via teleconference Monday for its first work session since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most city gatherings and ...
The COVID-19 pandemic still raging in Alabama has left countless victims in its wake and local governments are surely among them – as businesses have ...
A Selma man’s bond was revoked this week from a previous drug charge. Dallas County Circuit Court Judge Don McMillan revoked the bond of Melvin ...
KaLee Jones and Kenley Kauffman are more than just senior athletes at Morgan Academy. Jones and Kauffman are also step sisters who always support each ...
Cahaba Medical Care will have a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Saturday at the Dollar General Parking Lot in Uniontown. Testing times will be held from ...
The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) released its latest unemployment figures for the state Friday, showing that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, up ...
Local leaders and citizens were alarmed Wednesday when confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County jumped to 21, with two reported deaths from the illness, ...
The Selma Housing Authority has closed its main office to the public until further notice. ”The well-being of our residents is of utmost importance to ...
LaTia Horton is considered one of the top female athletes in Dallas County. The senior played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Hornets until ...
A Plantersville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Bibb County. Lance Eugene Jones, 45, was killed when the 2016 Mack 600 ...
The current coronavirus crisis has left school systems across the nation scrambling to figure out how they will educate students who are no longer allowed ...
A number of new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dallas County, which had held strong at around 14 cases for several days, Wednesday – ...
Though the Selma-Dallas County Public Library had to close its doors to the public nearly a month ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ...